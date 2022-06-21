ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cruises Past $900 Million at Global Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying at sky-high altitudes, surpassing $900 million at the global box office. With $901.8 million in the bank, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick “Top Gun” stands as the year’s second-highest grossing movie worldwide behind Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange in the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

