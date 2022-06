The 2022 BET Awards have kicked off, and while the winners and losers are the big focus, there are plenty of exciting performances to look forward to as well. The list of artists playing at this year’s edition of the awards is extensive, with the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Lizzo all lined up to deliver a track or two. Chance the Rapper and Joey Badass are set to perform “The Highs & the Lows,” while Chlöe has promised to bring a surprise track. Others taking the stage include Ella Mai, Latto, Muni Long, Givēon, and Doechii.

