For the workforce, for our future, close Pa.'s chronic school funding gaps

Last year, a coalition of superintendents, advocates, teachers, lawmakers, and families advocated for the new approach to closing the funding gap in Pennsylvania called Level Up — money that would go directly to Pennsylvania's 100 most underfunded school districts to boost the quality of education. It rapidly gained bipartisan support, and over the past year, it helped to inch these extremely poor school districts like Antietam toward adequacy by providing funding that was used for things like essential classroom needs and to avoid teacher furloughs.

As part of the budget negotiations happening in Harrisburg now, Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed $300 million allocation for the Level Up Supplement is on the table. This funding is a small step toward helping to close the long-standing equity and adequacy gaps that currently exist in the state's school funding system. This supplement is in addition to a proposed increase of $1.25 billion in basic education funding that will benefit every school district.

Last year budget negotiators acted, and it was the right thing to do.

As the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year moves toward passage in the coming days, there is a strong desire on the part of many lawmakers to provide business tax relief. There is also strong bipartisan support for a significant and essential increase in funding for public schools.

Most public schools still do not have the resources necessary to deliver what students need to succeed. Districts can't provide the basics for students because they are facing labor shortages that are driving up costs while needing to pay for rising mandated costs associated with pensions, special education services and charter school tuition that will only worsen with inflation.

It’s evident that federal recovery funds are helping schools weather the short-term impact of the pandemic. In spending those funds, school districts heeded the very direct message from state lawmakers to use these one-time funds for one-time expenses. Any suggestion by any party that federal funds can and should be used now for recurring costs is fiscally irresponsible.

According to the latest PASA/PASBO budget report, over the last 10 years mandated cost increases for ongoing operations have outpaced state funding increases by $3.7 billion. As a result, without a greater state investment for recurring costs, most school districts will have to decide between cutting critical student support and services or levying higher property taxes on residents and businesses to make up for the state shortfall — or both.

This is the year to make significant investments in Pennsylvania’s future. We know that the General Assembly and the governor are considering a major cut in the state’s corporate net income tax, which its proponents say will create more and better job opportunities and "position Pennsylvanians for economic success and upward mobility for generations to come." Such cuts will cost the state at least $1 billion annually every year going forward. It is apparent that, given the robust revenue situation, many lawmakers consider this affordable for the years ahead.

Relieving corporations of a state tax burden on one hand without making substantial investments in public schools means that companies will face property tax increases that could be larger than the relief intended by the state corporate tax cut. And without investments in education, Pennsylvania businesses will continue to face expensive and profit-killing labor shortages.

This year’s state budget presents an opportunity to help our schools turn the corner. Even if the General Assembly decides to boost the Rainy Day Fund to an historic $5 billion in this year’s budget, the commonwealth will still have an additional $10 billion on hand.

The fact is that the state's economic prospects depend entirely on the next generation of Pennsylvania workers and employers being fully prepared to meet the demands of our competitive and rapidly changing marketplace.

We’re not competing — we’re failing. Pennsylvania ranks 45th in the nation in terms of state contribution to K-12, and it has the greatest disparity between poor and wealthy districts. In fact, analysis by the PA Budget and Policy Center shows that the wealthiest school districts are spending $114,000 more per classroom than the lowest spending districts.

At minimum, the General Assembly should approve the requested $1.75 billion increase in funds for public schools. Given the current and projected revenues, doing so is equally as affordable and sustainable as a CNIT reduction and even more important to the commonwealth's future economic well-being.

But there is a chance to move the needle for the most underfunded school districts. Pennsylvanians agree that ALL the state’s children deserve an excellent public education, no matter what ZIP code they are born into. It's time to level up funding for the rural, urban and suburban lowest-wealth districts with the fewest resources and the greatest needs. This budget offers a chance to make that additional investment in Level Up.

Level Up delivers hope for Pennsylvania’s most underserved students and the superintendents and school boards facing the daunting task of raising property taxes year after year. While this is a step in the right direction, a dark shadow still hangs over Pennsylvania schools in the form of a $4.6 billion adequacy gap, and our poorest students are paying for that by heading to school each day in chronically underfunded schools. A significant majority of Pennsylvania’s Black students, Hispanic students, and students in poverty are educated in the state’s 100 most underfunded districts — districts that benefit from the $300 million investment in Level Up.

With a historical budget surplus this year, we cannot miss the opportunity to use these resources to bring more balance to education funding in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Heidi A. Rochlin is the superintendent at the Antietam School District in Berks County.