Seeking happy-hour specials? Check out Forno's half-off pizzas, drinks, shareables

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
Happy hour has become a popular way for bars and restaurants to get new people into their establishments.

The chance for discounted drinks and food brings people out of their homes, even if it's just for a few hours.

Each week, this column will feature a place to check out. Up this week is Forno Kitchen + Bar in the Short North.

From terrific food deals to drink specials, there's much to be "happy" about here.

Have fun and be safe.

Forno Kitchen + Bar

Where: 721 N. High St.

When: Forno conducts happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Menu: The happy hour menu features half-off draft beers, house cocktails, wine by the glass, snacks, shared food items and pizza.

What stands out: Half-off for drinks, including the house cocktails at Forno is a good deal alone. From the true grit, peaches-and-cream and more, the cocktail drink menu is noteworthy. I mean, you can get a drink for just $6 that's normally $12.

Beyond the drinks, how can you beat half-off pizza? With 15 pizzas on the menu, you have a choice, but they all vary in price. However, you can get a pizza for as low as $8 and $9.

Mix the pizza with the cocktails, those two alone are good enough to make a trip to Forno, but the expanded shareable menu with calamari, crispy rice and more puts it over the top.

If you have some time after work or on a day off, make a stop at Forno.

Have a favorite happy hour place? Feel free to email suggestions to: CTeagueRob@Dispatch.com

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague

