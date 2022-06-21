Planning commission OKs reduced plan for Calvert government building

Revisions to a plan to construct a multi-story building housing most of Calvert’s government received approval June 15 by the county planning commission.

The panel did have a few questions related to on-site components such as parking and stormwater management plus a listing of what entities will be located in the county administration building.

The 94,000-square foot, four-story building is currently estimated to cost $49.5 million, arguably the priciest capital project in the county government’s history.

When the project was approved last year — then a 116,000-square-foot building housing all county departments — it was hoped the construction could begin in the spring. However, in February, due to dramatically rising costs in construction materials (an estimated 30% increase), the scaled back building was presented. Plans for a communication conference center plus offices for parks and recreation and community resources were scuttled. Both of those departments are currently located in county owned buildings.

During the February session with the public works department, Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) suggested putting the plan on hold until prices of building materials came down.

Mark Willis, county administrator, predicted the prices would not be coming down to previous levels.

Last summer, in anticipation to a spring 2022 start on the project, county government vacated the County Services Plaza in Prince Frederick and subsequently demolished the structure. The county administration building is to be constructed on that site.

County government staff that had been located in the County Services Plaza are now working in cramped quarters in leased properties near the courthouse in Prince Frederick.

During the June 15 planning commission meeting, planner Olivia Vidotto noted the panel had previously approved the original concept the previous September.

With the reduction in the building’s scope, Vidotto explained that the parking requirements have also been reduced, meaning less adjacent woodland will be cleared and 287 parking spaces are now required. One reason for some of the parking space reduction is a plan to install eight electric charging stations to the administration building’s lot.

Planning commission member John Toohey recalled a promise from staff for the creation of a stormwater management system that would serve as “a fine example to our private building community.”

“In our eyes, yes,” said J.R. Cosgrove, public works’ deputy director of capital projects, adding that the use of a micro-bio retention device has become a standard practice for stormwater management.

Cosgrove also noted that the building would have limited parking on its lowest level.

“We wanted to provide a secure parking area for our elected officials,” he said.

The county government’s top administrators have offices in the county courthouse. Circuit court judges have prodded government officials to vacate the building due to the system’s need for additional space due to growing caseloads.

Cosgrove said the new building will include a commissioners’ hearing room.

Vidotto noted the county’s technical evaluation group accepted the revised site plan in March and the Prince Frederick Architectural Review Committee has approved the project with no conditions.

