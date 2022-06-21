ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan House votes to end 'marital rape loophole' if spouse is drugged

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Right now, a person who drugs and rapes his or her spouse could be protected from prosecution under a controversial exemption in Michigan criminal law. But the state House of Representatives voted unanimously Tuesday to do away with this provision, ending what many have described as a "marital rape loophole."

The lower chamber voted unanimously to take away the exemption for a spouse whose victim is raped while "mentally incapacitated," which includes being drugged.

"It's important to note that while sexual assault in general is an underreported crime, this is even more pronounced in cases of marital rape," said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, who sponsored the bill.

"Sexual assaults that take place within the confines of a marriage or relationship are difficult enough to prove and disclose without our state adding another cruel obstacle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neX0a_0gHhQLNq00

More: EMU to release report on handling of sexual assault cases amid federal lawsuits

More: Democrat upsets candidate who made controversial rape comments in bid for Michigan House

Michigan criminal law indicates a person can be charged with and convicted of raping their spouse. However, currently the law creates three clear exemptions:

  • If the spouse is under 16 years old;
  • "mentally incapable"; or
  • "mentally incapacitated."

Both "mentally incapable" and "mentally incapacitated" have specific definitions under the law. The phrase this bill would remove from law, "mentally incapacitated," means "a person is rendered temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling his or her conduct due to the influence of a narcotic, anesthetic, or other substance administered to that person without his or her consent or due to any other act committed upon that person without his or her consent," according to the House Fiscal Agency.

The legislation would not remove the exemptions for a spouse raping his or her partner while that person is younger than 16 or if that person is mentally incapable.

As Pohutsky noted, the effects of this measure are not theoretical: in 2017 a Minnesota woman discovered videos of her then-husband sexually assaulting her as she was unconscious. She presented videos to law enforcement, who arrested her husband.

But prosecutors ultimately dropped the charge due to a similar loophole in Minnesota law, according to Minnesota Public Radio . Minnesota repealed its marital rape loophole in 2019.

More: Michigan bills would give sexual assault survivors more time to file lawsuits

More: Detroit man freed from prison after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment

Although all 50 states explicitly outlawed marital rape by the early 1990s, other comparable exemptions exist elsewhere, according to the New York Times . Legislative efforts are underway across the country to repeal similar laws.

The Michigan measure now goes to the state Senate.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan House votes to end 'marital rape loophole' if spouse is drugged

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Court finds Minneapolis mayor failed to replace 300 police officers who left in wake of George Floyd murder

The Minnesota Supreme Court held that the city of Minneapolis has a “clear legal duty” to hire more than 100 additional police officers under its charter. It’s the latest major development in a city that’s spent years debating about how to effectively manage its police force after the murder of George Floyd.The decision, which came down on Monday, found that under the Minneapolis charter, the city must meet a mandated minimum staffing requirement for its police department, in addition to the city council fully funding such hires. As of early May, the MPD had 614 officers. The high court...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Marital Rape#Drugs#Lawsuits#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Legislative#House Of Representatives#Emu#Democrat
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flak. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read. ...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecution to Crumbleys: You can't censor us. We have a duty to the victims

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has asked a judge to deny Jennifer and James Crumbley's emergency request to silence and sanction them, arguing the couple is "merely" rehashing old arguments that warrant no urgent action. "There is no emergency," the prosecution wrote of the Crumbleys' latest effort to stop prosecutors from making public statements about their...
The Associated Press

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year has decided to mount an insanity defense, his attorneys said Monday. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges,...
The Associated Press

Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices, though one dissenting justice compared the result to “Alice in Wonderland.” The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy