Greenville, SC

Big new development pitched for downtown Greenville 'Bermuda Triangle'

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
 5 days ago

Miami-based developer NR Investments has proposed a large mixed-use development for the property of the old Memorial Auditorium in downtown Greenville, the site Greenville Mayor Knox White once called the "Bermuda Triangle of downtown development."

The Gateway Development includes 300 apartments, restaurant and commercial space, creative studios, and a 300-car partially underground parking structure concealed by a raised public terrace, according to plans filed with the city's urban Design Review Board.

The development would anchor the east end of the Cultural Corridor, a pedestrian-friendly streetscape the city is planning along College Street that would run through downtown Greenville between North Main Street and Heritage Green.

It would also serve as a "gateway and arrival experience into the urban core," according to the plans.

The city's Design Review Board will have to approve the plans for the developer to construct the project. The board is due to meet July 5.

The developer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The total construction site spans 312,500 square feet, including 298,500 square feet of residential space; 6,600 square feet of commercial, and 6,700 square feet of publicly accessible amenity space, which would depend on public-private partnerships in Greenville to come to fruition.

Downtown Greenville: New life imagined for the 'Bermuda Triangle' of downtown Greenville, the I-385 gateway

Those amenities would include a public terrace over the parking garage, a terrace restaurant, a "landscaped water feature," public art, a café courtyard, a public garden and a Cultural Corridor extension lined with art studios, according to the plans.

Among the 300 apartments, according to plans, 15% are to be studio, 20% are to be studios that have additional small space, 20% are to be one-bedroom and 45% are to be two-bedroom.

Plans also call for 335 parking spaces and a rooftop pool.

Greebville Memorial Audiroi: Former Greenville Memorial Auditorium site sold to Clemson hotelier for $3M

The Gateway property, or the old auditorium site, is at 400 Church Street. It is bounded by East North Street to the south, across from Christ Church Episcopal, and Beattie Place to the north, across from a municipal parking garage.

The auditorium land last sold for $3 million in 2017 to Clemson hotelier Rajesh Patel.

The 1.83-acre former Memorial Auditorium site has sat empty since the auditorium was razed in 1997. White once called the land the "Bermuda Triangle of downtown development" after plans to develop the key parcel failed to materialize despite years of effort from the city.

Challenge has lied with the property’s shape and placement downtown, according to Greenville News archives . The site where the auditorium hosted events for nearly 40 years is landlocked by two one-way streets, Beattie Place and East North Street. The busy Church Street thoroughfare runs at the base of the triangle.

Developers have pitched plans for the land over the years, including a federal courthouse, a entertainment district, a high-rise hotel and multiple proposals for apartments.

Grenville: Plans for 'gateway to Greenville' fall through — again

The previous rendition of “Greenville Gateway” called for more than 250 luxury apartments around a 330-space parking garage. After numerous revisions, the city’s Design Review Board approved the project in the fall of 2015, but the developer, Charlotte-based FCD-Development, backed out of the deal for reasons they didn't disclose, according to The News' archives.

The newest submitted plans come after Greenville residents, business owners and officials met with consultants in February to discuss a new vision for the larger Gateway area, kicking off a series of intensive planning sessions, or a charrette.

The sessions sparked a years-long process to build a plan that will create "a unified vision for public and private investments" in the area and improve walkability and character, according to the project website.

This story will be updated. Check back later for more.

Macon Atkinson is the city watchdog reporter for The Greenville News. She's powered by long runs and strong coffee. Follow her on Twitter @maconatkinson .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Big new development pitched for downtown Greenville 'Bermuda Triangle'

