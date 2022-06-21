ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

One COVID related death; community level high in Cascade County

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
Benefis Health System reported Monday morning that eight patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Among those patients, three are vaccinated against the virus.

One death has been confirmed by the Cascade City-County Health Department, a vaccinated female in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

The CCHD weekly COVID-19 reports shows 133 new cases and 174 active cases.

Furthermore, the community level risk is currently high according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Across the state, there were 2,078 newly reported cases in the last week, bringing the active cases to 2,340.

There have been 3,440 total deaths to date in Montana and were 73 hospitalizations as of June 14 from the COVID virus.

Of the state’s eligible population, 56% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 51% are fully immunized against the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

The top five counties with the most newly reported cases are as follows:

  • Gallatin County reported 295 newly reported cases and 475 active cases.
  • Missoula County reported 243 newly reported cases and 315 active cases.
  • Lewis and Clark County reported 226 newly reported cases and 115 active cases.
  • Yellowstone County reported 211 newly reported cases and 351 active cases.
  • Flathead County reported 195 newly reported cases and 89 active cases.

