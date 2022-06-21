Halle Bailey Strikes a Pose in ‘Money Green’ Workout Set: Here’s Where You Can Buy It On Sale for $33

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Bailey likes to keep it affordable! The singer-songwriter struck a pose in a “money green” matching workout set that you can buy on sale for just $33, while supplies last.

The “Do It” singer tweeted a mirror selfie last Thursday (June 13) wearing Victoria’s Secret activewear with the caption “Green like moneyyy.” The post went viral, receiving more than 72,000 likes and thousands of comments.

To pull off this monochromatic look, Bailey sported Victoria’s Secret’s seamless high waist full length tights in green and a matching sports crop . The leggings are currently on sale for $17.99 (regular $44.95) and the crop top is marked down to $14.99 (regular $29.95) . The complete set comes up to $32.98, not including tax.

Partially made from recycled materials, the high-waisted, seamless, lightly-lined, breathable tights feature a smoothing waistband and lifting rib contour detail with a knit-in logo at the waist, 4-way stretch, sweat wicking, and an interior phone drop-in pocket at the back waistband.

The tights and crop top are are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL (each piece is sold separately) and in a bunch of different colors. However, the clearance price only applies to certain colors, including green, mustard, and purple tie dye.

Halle is no stranger to Victoria’s Secret. The 22-year-old recording artist and her older sister, Chloe, released their first-ever limited collection with the brand last year. The Chloe x Halle x Pink collection, which includes 7/8 leggings along with this crop top and sherpa jacket , is on sale for up to 50% off select items.

In other fashion news, Halle shined bright in a sparkly pair of Betsey Johnson Cady Rhinestones boots ($149) while performing at the Something in the Water festival over the weekend. The shoes will be released on August 15, but you can pre-order them here .

See below for links to buy Halle’s green workout set.

Victoria's Secret Seamless Lightly Lined Sports Crop



$14.99



$29.95



50% OFF





Buy Now

1

Victoria's Secret Seamless High Waist Full Length Tight



$14.99



$29.95



50% OFF





Buy Now

1