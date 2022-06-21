ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Decoy at Coachella: ‘Nobody Ever Knew It Wasn’t Me’

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish is willing to do whatever it takes to have some privacy, if only for a day. The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed during her Tuesday (June 21) appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show that she used one of her backup dancers as a decoy while attending Coachella this year.

Speaking about her body double, Eilish told Wilkinson, “At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks. ”

The 20-year-old added, “I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

The singer also discussed surprising her fans with new — and yet to be officially released — track “TV,” during her concert at AO Arena in Manchester, England on June 7. As it turns out, Eilish stumbled on to a version of the song while being delayed during flight and realized she wanted to incorporate it into her live show.

“I was just listening to songs that I have written and never did anything with like all in my phone and my voice memos and stuff. I found a couple songs and I was thinking about these songs that we have written. And I was like, ‘Wow, I really love these songs,'” Eilish explained. “I just had this idea of like, ‘What if we just did them live?’ Finneas and I haven’t done an unreleased, unrecorded song live since … [“When the Party’s Over”] — This is a moment in time, really.”

While the seven-time Grammy Award winner is happy to be a successful recording artist, she does miss the ease of being able to put out a single at a moment’s notice, which also inspired her to play “TV” during her Manchester show.

“We write music and I want it to come out without having to prepping and making a whole like doing months and months of promo for something. I just want to be able to put music out like I used to. I think the bigger you get the harder that seems,” she added. “So I kind of was like, ‘I just want to be able to go back to my roots and be the songwriter that I am and that Finneas is and sing the song that we just wrote and put it out whenever it’s done.'”

Listen to Eilish’s interview on The Matt Wilkinson Show here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Fans Choose Charlie Puth & Jungkook’s ‘Left and Right’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Puth‘s “Left and Right,” featuring BTS‘ Jungkook, tops this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 24) on Billboard, choosing the pair’s collaboration as their favorite music release of the past week. “Left and Right” brought in more than 81% of the vote in this week’s new music poll. Puth and Jungkook’s pop track — which has them crooning “Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind” — dropped on Friday,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Announces New Single ‘Hot S—’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B‘s “Hot Shit” is coming. The rapper has announced a release date for her new single and is promising “another surprise” is on the way. “My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi revealed on social media Sunday night (June 26). The post featured a very short teaser clip. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in,” she hinted with a winking emoji. “Hot Shit” will be the artist’s first single since last year’s “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Is ‘So Honored’ Madonna Came to Her Wedding, Praises Her 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hits

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears sent the Internet into a frenzy when she re-created her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during her June 9 wedding reception. The pop princess shared the photo via Instagram on Friday (June 24), gushing over her “Me Against the Music” collaborator’s attendance at her big day, and Madonna’s illustrious music career. “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom ???” Spears captioned the snap. “Kissing the one and only...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

TWICE’s Nayeon Is the Perfect ‘Pop!’ Star With Debut Solo Album: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Since TWICE‘s 2015 arrival on the scene, Nayeon has been known as the face of the group, becoming one of the most recognizable members of the crossover K-pop act. Now, Nayeon takes her enormous appeal to the masses with the release of her first solo album. Released globally on Friday (June 24), the EP cleverly titled Im Nayeon (her full name but also acts as the introduction “I’m Nayeon”) honors all parts of the charming singer-songwriter with a refreshing twist that spotlights her true superstar appeal.  Nayeon’s debut solo single “Pop!” recalls the feel-good K-pop...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Flight
Billboard

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Imposter Syndrome Ahead of Headlining Glastonbury

Click here to read the full article. In just a matter of hours, Billie Eilish will headline the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. And with two No. 1 albums, seven Grammys and more than 100 million Instagram followers to her name, it makes sense that she’ll be taking top billing alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar — well, to everyone but her. In a new interview with NME, the 20-year-old pop star opened up about the severe imposter syndrome she faces when it comes to taking on big shows with crowds of tens of thousands, which Glastonbury’s main stage will more than likely see....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
Billboard

Madonna Makes Out With Tokischa During NYC Pride Week

Click here to read the full article. Longtime LGBTQ ally and honorary gay Madonna, whose Finally Enough Love remix album is out now digitally in an abridged version, celebrated New York Pride at Terminal 5 on Thursday (June 23) night at World of Women’s NFT.NYC event. Not only did the pop icon – who has recently ventured into the NFT space, covering Billboard’s World of Women NFT magazine cover – bring out a gaggle of top-tier drag queens for her NYC Pride celebration, but she tapped iconoclasts in the making such as Tokischa and Saucy Santana to help celebrate a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Decoy#Apple Music 1#Ao Arena
Billboard

Brandy Partners With Motown Records Ahead of Eighth Album

R&B superstar Brandy has partnered with Motown Records with plans to release a new album soon, the company tells Billboard. “I’ve always wanted to work with Ethiopia [Habtemariam, Motown’s CEO and chairwoman],” says Brandy. “I’ve just always thought that she was just a bad-ass Black woman who loves music, knows music, and I saw her work her way up because she’s so talented. So when I heard that she was who she is now at Motown, I was like, ‘If I ever were to go back to a major label, I would want to work with Ethiopia.’ And it happened.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Rocks a Disco Ball Pantsuit, Brings ‘About Damn Time’ to Life at 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” has been one of the biggest pop hits of the past few months, and the superstar brought her latest uptempo smash to the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). Kicking off the awards ceremony with an unbridled celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Lizzo did it all: She rocked a disco-ball pantsuit, played her flute, showed off some flawless vocals, and participated in some top-notch choreography before the pyro came reigning down on her stage. She also took a moment to shout out Black music and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X Shirt on 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow is showing his support for Lil Nas X on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet. Over the past few weeks, Lil Nas X has publicly shared his displeasure with BET after receiving zero nominations for the network’s 2022 awards ceremony — in since-deleted tweets and with a new single, “Late to Da Party.” Harlow, meanwhile, will be performing on the show and is nominated for best male hip-hop artist. On Sunday (June 26), Harlow arrived at the BET Awards wearing a Lil Nas X T-shirt, paired with pants and shoes by Givenchy. “wow i...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How the BET Awards Are Responding to Lil Nas X, Celebrating Diddy & Leaning ‘Into the Music’

It’ll be “Culture’s Biggest Night.” That’s what BET Networks is promising when the 2022 BET Awards air live Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. EST. And with host Taraji P. Henson presiding over a performance lineup that boasts a newly added Lil Wayne joining Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many others, the promise sounds more like a guarantee. And that’s not even counting the artists who will be paying tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Sean “Diddy” Combs: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and Bryson Tiller, among others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

The Ledger: HYBE Is Playing Moneyball With BTS’ Solo Projects

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. How does HYBE survive financially while BTS goes on break and its members pursue solo projects? Since HYBE can’t replace BTS, it will need to recreate the group — financially speaking.
MUSIC
Billboard

Big Freedia Talks Working With Beyoncé & Watching New Orleans Bounce Music ‘Spread Out to the World’ at 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Big Freedia showed a lot of love to her fellow queen Beyoncé at the 2022 BET Awards Sunday night (June 26), after appearing on Bey’s new single “Break My Soul.” “She’s unbelievable, she’s so humble. People think that she’s just this diva that’s a certain kind of way, but she is so sweet and so warm,” Freedia told Billboard on the red carpet at the awards show. “I love Beyoncé and all that she does and the impact that she has and the inspiration she gives all of us.” The two previously collaborated on “Formation” on Queen...
MUSIC
Billboard

Post Malone & 21 Savage’s ‘Rockstar’ Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

Click here to read the full article. Everybody wants to see a rockstar — at least, one billion people and counting do. Post Malone and 21 Savage‘s 2017 music video for their hit single “Rockstar” has surpassed a billion views on YouTube, becoming the former’s third and the latter’s first to reach the milestone. Shot through a slightly blurry camera lens, the Emil Nava-directed visual features Posty and 21 Savage rapping about the rockstar life’s abundance of girls and drugs, while battling a harrowing set of enemies using samurai martial arts. The two rappers eventually come out on top and triumph...
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul McCartney Welcomes Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen to Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury Festival show was two years late. Fans thought it was worth the wait. The former Beatle pulled out all the stops — and brought on big-name rock ’n’ roll guest stars — for a two-and-a-half-hour concert at the southwest England festival on Saturday night (June 25). McCartney was due to play Glastonbury in 2020. That year’s festival and the 2021 edition were both scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, at 80, he’s the festival’s oldest-ever solo headliner. McCartney and his band treated the huge crowd to Beatles classics like “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp Release Beach Boys Cover & Music Video Ahead of Joint Album: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released their cover of The Beach Boys‘ “Caroline, No” along with an accompanying music video, marking the fourth track the duo has unveiled from their upcoming cover album, 18. The video finds Beck and his live band performing the song — an electric guitar-led instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original — onstage. Depp doesn’t appear in the video, though he is currently traveling as a special guest on Beck’s European tour. “That entire album was great support for me in horrible times,” Beck said in a statement about...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chance the Rapper Feels ‘The Highs & The Lows’ With Joey Bada$$ at 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. In front of a backdrop of two framed paintings of cloudy pink skies, Chance the Rapper returned to the BET Awards stage on Sunday night (June 26) to perform “The Highs & The Lows” alongside Joey Bada$$. The Chicago rapper has always put a focus on his uplifting lyrics, so it made sense that throughout his performance, the words of his latest single — released just this month — were displayed in lower-case font across the screen. Chance and Joey both made their way from the main stage to the circular stage in the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey for Surprise ‘Big Energy’ Remix Performance at 2022 BET Awards: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after taking home the Best New Artist trophy at the 2022 BET Awards, Latto delivered one of the most memorable performances of the ceremony on Sunday night (June 26), highlighted by the surprise reveal of Mariah Carey arriving to sing through the remix of Latto’s breakthrough smash, “Big Energy.” Latto started off the performance with a commanding presence, rolling through new single “It’s Givin” by pounding her fists, then dancing on a desk placed center stage. Naturally, she segued into her top 10 hit “Big Energy,” with Young Dirty Bastard joining the rapper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy