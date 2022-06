You may see a familiar blond woman center stage at the Burren in Somerville June 25, but you’ll not be seeing her in a familiar role. “I’m in the weird position of ‘just singing’ and not playing guitar,” says alt-rock vet Tanya Donelly, who has, up to now, played guitar in whatever outfit she’s been part of. It began during her formative teenage years in Throwing Muses and has included the Breeders, Belly and numerous solo efforts.

