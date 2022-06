Despite protests led by Fresno area conservatives and Christian pastors, an LGBTQ Pride event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has “reached capacity,” organizers say. A drag queen performance is among the scheduled activities at the after-hours function. The program, along with the raising of the Pride flag at Fresno City Hall earlier this week, prompted criticism from some religious and political leaders.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO