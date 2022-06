Diddy was honored at the 2022 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the music industry over the years. Babyface and Kanye West presented him with the award, while other stars like Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes performed a tribute to him, but it was Diddy’s own dedication to the late Kim Porter, while he was singing “I’ll Be Missing You”, that was the most memorable moment of the night. Watch it below.

MUSIC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO