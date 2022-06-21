Crash closes Hwy 126W westbound near Walton; all lanes now open

EUGENE, Ore. — A multiple-agency response was needed for downtown civil unrest Friday night in Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. 10 people were arrested. Eugene PD began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” in the wake of an opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States, Dobbs v. Jackson (related to Roe v. Wade).
NORTH BEND, Ore. - Hundreds of UTV riders are making their way to North Bend this weekend. UTVs - utility task vehicles - are also known as side-by-sides, have four to six wheels and can hold up to six passengers. At the Boxcar Hill Campground, the weekend belongs to the...
EUGENE, Ore. — According to the latest data as of 2014, 38 children had drowned and 37 were hospitalized throughout Oregon. They did not have a lifejacket or active supervision, according to Safe Kids Oregon. Coastal Farm and Ranch in Eugene is hoping to bring down those numbers by...
EUGENE, Ore. - As the Supreme Court makes the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dove Medical, a local free pregnancy services center in Eugene, is preparing for what could happen. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday morning to board up windows and doors in anticipation of any possible...
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday sent people over the edge - literally!. All to raise awareness for children who are in the child welfare system due to abuse and neglect. The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) made it their mission Saturday to raise $1,000. A handful of people rappelled off...
Comments / 0