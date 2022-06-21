ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Turns To Canvas For Its adidas Adria Collaboration

By Jovani Hernandez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s Noah and adidas Originals have been collaborating for only two years, but that’ve quickly garnered a cult-like following in that span of time. For its Spring/Summer 2022 endeavors, the partnership has produced two pairs of the adidas Adria, a low-top silhouette...

