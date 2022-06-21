Noah Turns To Canvas For Its adidas Adria Collaboration

Since the 1970s, the Nike Blazer Mid has undergone handfuls of changes, with the latest arriving as part of the brand’s “Pro Club” Pack. At quick glance, the silhouette appears to be in its traditional ensemble, following the same design lines and color palette with which it debuted decades ago, but close inspection reveals otherwise. For starters, fabric panels are wedged between tumbled leather pieces at the profiles, delivering the sidewall swooshes a different backdrop than usual. Suede covers the lower part of the spine, while a non-standard strip of the hairy material wraps around the Nike Blazer, just above the midsole. On the lateral side, the “White/Black”-colored shoe features an additional chunk of material at the mid-foot, as well as contrasting red stitching for extra ruggedness. Lastly, herringbone-patterned outsoles don a slightly-yellowed aesthetic that also takes over the majority of the midsole.

