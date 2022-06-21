ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for DUI after leaving Tullahoma bar in state vehicle

By Melissa Brown, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was driving a state-issued vehicle when he was pulled over after leaving a Tullahoma bar and "performed poorly" on a field sobriety test, according to a newly released arrest warrant.

Hargett was arrested late Friday night on a DUI charge and issued a statement hours after he was released from jail Saturday, saying he regretted "the circumstances that led to my arrest" after he left the Bonnaroo music festival.

An arrest warrant filed in Coffee County court states a Tullahoma police officer observed Hargett's vehicle leaving 315 Bar on Friday night. The vehicle ran over line markings for at least three blocks before the officer pulled the vehicle over.

The officer allegedly smelled an "intoxicant" in the vehicle and noted Hargett's eyes "were glossy."

"The subject kept saying yes sir at inappropriate times when he had not yet been asked a question," the affidavit states.

Hargett "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests before consenting to a blood sample test, the results of which are pending.

A male passenger in the car, who has not been identified, told the officer he and Hargett had been drinking four hours earlier.

Hargett is due in court on the charge on July 14.

“As the Tennessee Secretary of State, Secretary Hargett is assigned a state vehicle, for which personal use is allowed," Julia Bruck, director of communications for the Secretary of State's Office, said in an emailed statement. "Secretary Hargett pays taxes on the use of this vehicle. Based on the outcome of legal proceedings, the Department will take appropriate steps to comply with state policy.”

A DUI offense is considered a misdemeanor in Tennessee.

The Tullahoma Police Department declined to release Hargett's arrest record, which was released Tuesday through court record, and any relevant traffic stop video, citing an "ongoing" investigation.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

