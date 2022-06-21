ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC renews 'Dark Winds' for Season 2

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
June 21 (UPI) -- AMC renewed Dark Winds for a second season on Tuesday. Season 1 premiered June 12.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes. They will air on AMC and stream on AMC+ next year.

Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon as Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn investigating crimes on the Navajo Nation reservation in 1971. Leaphorn has a new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), on the cases with him.

The show is based on Tony Hillerman's series of novels about Leaphorn and Lee, which Graham Roland adapted. Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are executive producers along with McClarnon, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Calandra, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.

2.2 million viewers watched the series premiere of Dark Winds according to Nielsen and the show became the #1 new series watched on AMC+ since the streaming service's debut. Dark Winds has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dark Winds worked with the Navajo Nation and filmed at their Camel Rock Studios and tribal lands in Tesuque Pueblo and Cochiti Pueblo, N.M. Dark Winds also stars Jessica Maten, Rainn Wilson and Noah Emmerich.

