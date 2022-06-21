ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 33 year-old Michael Travis Gibbons of Lawrence, according...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Kansas 16 just west of Wellman Road. The driver failed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police investigate Kansas shooting that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 6:30 pm Thursday, police responded to report of a possible shooting at Munson Avenue and SW Washburn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers located two subjects who were...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Salina Post

Update KBI: Police kill man who was chasing others with a knife

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run, road rage crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people. Television station WDAF reports that 48-year-old Bradley Woodworth was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ year in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Salina Post

Years after nixing Tyson deal, this small Kan. town still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
Salina Post

Monarchs drop game to Canaries, 16-10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries (13-27) did not let a 9-1 deficit phase them as they scrapped and clawed their way back to take down the Kansas City Monarchs (26-13) 16-10. The Canaries were able to rattle off nine unanswered runs throughout the middle innings of Sunday’s series finale. The offense was at its best for the hometown club as they clubbed two grand slams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Light Pole#Traffic Accident
Salina Post

Monarchs defeat Explorers, 8-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Darnell Sweeney was a double away from the cycle Saturday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. He finished his night 3-5 with four RBI and helped the Kansas City Monarchs (26-12) beat the Sioux City Explorers (12-27) 8-3. The Monarchs offense got off to a hot start. On the first pitch of the game, Darnell Sweeney belted a solo home run to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead. Kevin Santa followed this up with a triple. Jan Hernandez stepped up to the plate and mashed his 16th home run of the year, extending the lead to three. Immediately after Hernandez’s at-bat, Casey Gillaspie notched a solo home run. The Monarchs finished their half of the inning with six hits and a 4-0 lead over the Canaries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Salina Post

Royals' Salvador Perez has left thumb surgery, to IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez had surgery on his left thumb and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The operation repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, and he's expected to need eight weeks to recover, manager Mike Matheny said. The 32-year-old Perez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Jayhawk duo selected in the 2022 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Kansas guards Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were among the 58 players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night. Agbaji was the overall No. 14 choice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Braun was taken by the Denver Nuggets and was the No. 21 selection.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Salina Post

Brown, Allen boost A's in 5-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy