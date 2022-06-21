Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Darnell Sweeney was a double away from the cycle Saturday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. He finished his night 3-5 with four RBI and helped the Kansas City Monarchs (26-12) beat the Sioux City Explorers (12-27) 8-3. The Monarchs offense got off to a hot start. On the first pitch of the game, Darnell Sweeney belted a solo home run to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead. Kevin Santa followed this up with a triple. Jan Hernandez stepped up to the plate and mashed his 16th home run of the year, extending the lead to three. Immediately after Hernandez’s at-bat, Casey Gillaspie notched a solo home run. The Monarchs finished their half of the inning with six hits and a 4-0 lead over the Canaries.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO