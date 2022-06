Chauncey Billups hasn't gotten to see much of Shaedon Sharpe in person, but he was blown away with what he has seen so far. "I didn't see him play as much, other than our scouts showing me some of his high-school clips," the Portland Trail Blazers coach told reporters Saturday. "Just an incredible talent. Uber talent. Can do it all. We watched him work out in Chicago and we all left there kind of amazed."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO