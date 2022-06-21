ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Soaring Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of the discount air carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) were rising today after JetBlue Airways increased its offer to buy Spirit yesterday.

The airline stock was up by 8.1% as of 3:16 p.m. ET.

So what

JetBlue had already proposed an offer to buy Spirit, but the company improved on its proposal yesterday by offering $33.50 per share in cash -- $2.00 per share higher than an offer from earlier in the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTOmO_0gHhMFey00

Image source: Getty Images.

JetBlue also included a previous commitment of a $350 million reverse break-up fee and an accelerated prepayment of $1.50 per share.

"Our previous proposal was met with an extremely positive reaction from Spirit stockholders, and we believe they will be even more pleased with these improved terms," JetBlue's CEO Robin Hayes said in a press release.

JetBlue's new offer is aimed at convincing Spirit to choose its deal over Frontier Airlines ' bid to buy Spirit. JetBlue said that its latest offer is a nearly 68% premium to the implied value of the Frontier proposal.

Now what

With its stock price down 31% over the past year, today's share-price pop was certainly a welcomed change. And with the airliner fielding bids from both Frontier and JetBlue right now, Spirit shareholders should continue to keep a close eye on any developments about a potential deal.

Spirit Airlines' management said that it will decide on the new proposal from JetBlue by June 30.

10 stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spirit Airlines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JetBlue Airways. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news

Let's start with the good news. Business travel is (allegedly) back, and Southwest Airlines has finally committed itself to giving customers the basic technology they expect on a flight. The airline is spending $2 billion on enhanced -- and even free -- wifi on its planes. It's finally installing power...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Airlines cancelled nearly 1,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded and luggage piled up at airports across the the country. Thousands more trips were scrapped across the globe as the summer travel season kicks off. Now for the bad news: Airline analysts say delays and cancellations are...
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
Person
Robin
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airliner#Jetblue Airways#Spirit Airlines Stock Is#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines
travelnoire.com

American Airlines Launches Mobile ID For Travelers With TSA PreCheck

American Airlines (AA) customers who travel using TSA PreCheck can now go through airport security stress-free. AA has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test a mobile identification application that replaces the need for physical boarding passes and IDs. For customers eligible for this service this means no more searching for everything while carrying their bags.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

When you're traveling on business, you do expect some comforts. Or these days, perhaps you just hope for them. Currently, airline travel is a gamble that involves hoping your flight won't be canceled, the security lines won't stretch back to the taxi line, no flight attendant will consider your clothing inappropriate, and no halfwit will try to make a "political" statement mid-flight.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy