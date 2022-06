The Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey’s mountain after dethroning the two-time defending champions. Behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history – and their first title in more than two decades – by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the final on Sunday night.

