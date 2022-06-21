5 essential foods: see the price difference between supermarkets in Gladwin County, TX

Freepik

The Economic News Release of The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) of May 2022, has revealed that groceries may get more expensive. “The food index increased 10.1 percent for the 12-months ending May”, according to the labor, this is the first increase of 10 percent or more since the period ending March 1981.

The Consumer Price increased 1.0 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April, as the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on 10th June, and over the last 12 months, all items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Compare prices of some essential items before deciding where to buy groceries is a good way to guarantee a minor expense. Check the list below.

1. Leite (1 gallon)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 4,35

Save A Lot: US$ 4,19

2. Cereal (Cheerios - Large)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 5,19

Save A Lot: US$ 5,49

3. Eggs (Large - 18 count)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 4,75

Save A Lot: US$ 3,95

4. Chicken (Small Pack)

Family Fare Supermarket (Open Acres): US$ 8,23

Save A Lot (Tyson): US$ 8,78

5. Sugar (4 lb)

Family Fare Supermarket (Pioneer Sugar): US$ 3,39

Save A Lot (Ginger Evans): US$ 2,65

About the markets

Family Fare Supermarket is at 1204 N State St, Gladwin, MI, opens on Mondays to Sundays,

from 7 am to 10 pm and have a website where you can shop online, save more with digital coupons, know the weekly ad, get recipes and more. Call + 1 989-426-9215 for more information.