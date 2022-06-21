ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwin County, MI

5 essential foods: see the price difference between supermarkets in Gladwin County, TX

Gladwin County News Digest
Gladwin County News Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SG5r_0gHhM8Z800
Freepik

The Economic News Release of The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) of May 2022, has revealed that groceries may get more expensive. “The food index increased 10.1 percent for the 12-months ending May”, according to the labor, this is the first increase of 10 percent or more since the period ending March 1981.

The Consumer Price increased 1.0 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April, as the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on 10th June, and over the last 12 months, all items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Compare prices of some essential items before deciding where to buy groceries is a good way to guarantee a minor expense. Check the list below.

1. Leite (1 gallon)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 4,35

Save A Lot: US$ 4,19

2. Cereal (Cheerios - Large)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 5,19

Save A Lot: US$ 5,49

3. Eggs (Large - 18 count)

Family Fare Supermarket: US$ 4,75

Save A Lot: US$ 3,95

4. Chicken (Small Pack)

Family Fare Supermarket (Open Acres): US$ 8,23

Save A Lot (Tyson): US$ 8,78

5. Sugar (4 lb)

Family Fare Supermarket (Pioneer Sugar): US$ 3,39

Save A Lot (Ginger Evans): US$ 2,65

About the markets

Family Fare Supermarket is at 1204 N State St, Gladwin, MI, opens on Mondays to Sundays,

from 7 am to 10 pm and have a website where you can shop online, save more with digital coupons, know the weekly ad, get recipes and more. Call + 1 989-426-9215 for more information.

Save A Lot also has all these services at their website and makes available a phone number for more information: + 1 989-246-2330. It is at 160 James Robertson Dr, Gladwin, MI and opens on Mondays to Sundays, from 8 am to 9 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
County
Gladwin County, MI
City
Gladwin, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Consumer Price Index#Sugar#Cereal#Tx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Gladwin County News Digest

Gladwin County News Digest

Gladwin County, MI
59
Followers
19
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Gladwin County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summaries for Gladwin County and Adjacent Cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy