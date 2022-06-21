Providence reparations panel believes final report will provide framework for other cities

Providence's reparations commission , which will tell the city how it should spend $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on historically disenfranchised groups , is making headway on its final report.

In a meeting Tuesday, panel member Idrees "Lanre" Ajakaiye presented a brief proposing that the city create an "impact fund" with a slew of initiatives from education to real estate development, including creating more affordable housing, restaurants and micro-spaces for businesses, all for African heritage and indigenous people. Ajakaiye described the effort as not limited to one-time ARPA funds, but perhaps securing contributions from organizations "deemed to be complicit" in slavery and other injustices. Ajakaiye said it would be for the commission to determine what those organizations may be.

The city attempted to answer that question last year in its " Matter of Truth " report that explored not only Providence’s connections to the slave trade, but its history of redlining, unfair employment practices, and displacement due to the construction of superhighways, Brown University’s expansion, urban renewal and gentrification.

Rodney Davis, who chairs the commission, said he sees recommendations taking the shape of a framework for other municipalities in the state that might one day explore reparations.

"Other organizations are going to want to look at not just affecting Black and African heritage and indigenous people just in the city of Providence, but eventually the entire state," Davis said, contending that "by us taking the lead, it is going to engender others that want to do it."

Raymond Two Hawks Watson, another commissioner, asked that as the panel continues its work, it make clear that it is looking to direct funds at organizations "owned, operated and managed by African heritage and indigenous" people.

"I think if we’re not … very intentional and very unapologetic about that, we will have people trying to figure out a way, with reparations dollars, to continue to take advantage of our communities and I’m going to be absolutely livid if we allow that to happen," he said.

How will the funds set aside for reparations be dispersed?

The commission is still deciding how it will disperse the funds, though direct payments to individuals or payments to businesses and other entities are all on the table.

Regardless, the funds must be deployed to groups hardest hit by COVID-19, or into any qualified census tracts, which would encompass Elmwood, Fox Point, Mount Hope, Olneyville, Silver Lake, South Providence, Wanskuck, Washington Park and the West End.

Are there limitations on how the funds can be spent?

Next, the panel, which has until July 25 to finalize its recommendations, will need to make sure they're in keeping with Treasury Department guidelines for spending ARPA funds. The regulations, spelled out in a 117-page document , require the panel to do two key things: document that those receiving funds are within groups negatively impacted by the pandemic, and ensure that the giving of the funds will "address or respond to the identified impact or harm."

The commission will start to hash that out in its upcoming weekly meetings.

Though the questions may be tough, Providence isn't the only New England city now debating reparations. Last week, Boston's city council passed a resolution issuing a formal apology for the city's part in the slave trade. The council is also considering establishing a commission to discuss reparations.

For Providence, Davis cautions this is a launch pad rather than an end.

"It's very easy to call this a bandaid, and just cover up the wound and hope that it just heals," he said. "This is something that we're going to have to be working on and really being resilient ... staying on course with this."

