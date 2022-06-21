Report: Brentford Boss Has Given Manchester United Signing Target Christian Eriksen 'Two Weeks' For A Decision

According to a report, Brentford's boss has warned Manchester United target signing Christian Eriksen that he only has two weeks to decide if he will continue at the Bees.

The Dane arrived at Brentford in the January window and was offered a short-term deal. What nobody expected was how well he performed during his time at the Bees.

The number 21 has participated in 11 games for Brentford this season, scoring one goal and helping his team with four assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Red Devils are also keen on Eriksen's services for the next season, him alongside Frenkie De Jong are the dream signings for Erik Ten Hag's side this transfer window.

Yesterday De Telegraaf claimed in a report: The former Ajax manager has insisted to Manchester United that the signings of Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong and free agent Christian Eriksen were key in his plans.

But, the Old Trafford side are not the only ones trying to land the Denmark International. Brentford as well is taking their chances to convince the Middelfart born to stay and accept their renewal offer.

According to a report from AS in an interview given by the Bees's boss. Thomas Frank told details of how Eriksen was signed in January and also his hopes for the Danish:

“I coached Eriksen in the youth ranks in Denmark. In October, my son called me: ‘Dad, why don’t you contact Christian? He has to play football again.’

“ I called Eriksen in December and asked him if he would consider playing football again at Brentford and he replied: ‘Funny thing is I thought of you too’,” he said.

“I never had any doubts that he would come back to a good level and now I hope we can retain him.”

“I do not know. I know we still have a chance and I hope he will make a decision in two weeks. The agreement is that he will call me and tell me what he wants to do. He hasn’t decided yet.”

Author Verdict:

I hope, Christian Eriksen decides to join Manchester United in the Dutch manager's new project, a player of his qualities will display the football ideas Erik Ten Hag wants to show everyone.

