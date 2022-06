My mother was born in 1921 and lived in Southwestern Carbon County near the Blue Mountain. She told me as a teen, she, her sister and mom would hitch up the farm horse, walk it up to the mountain and drag home dead tree trunks for her farmhouse heating. The wood she was dragging home was American chestnut. This tree which made up about 60 percent of our forests was crucial for lumber, food for us (and Native Americans), and countless wildlife species.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO