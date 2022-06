A hopeful young farmer bought cheap desert land to get his career started, and now, after working on his first crop, he has gone missing, says his family. Dylan Rounds, 19, was last seen at the end of May, say his parents and local authorities in Box Elder County, Utah. He last spoke to his grandmother on May 28, but after no one heard from him the next day, his family drove from Idaho to his Lucin, Utah, property to check on him, according to his parents, who were quoted in an East Idaho News report from Wednesday. He was gone. There was no activity on his phone or bank account, they said.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO