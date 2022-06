Vicksburg Police Reports: Arson, auto theft, and April-May crime statistics

Thelma Mae (Etchison) Presson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 88. Thelma was born on November 17, 1933, in Ravendon, Arkansas. On July 7, 1955, at the age of 21, she married the love of her life Troy Presson. Four years later they welcomed their son, Bruce, on December 2, 1959. They lived for many years as a family in Arkansas and eventually settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where she worked at the Vicksburg Clinic in the insurance and medical records department for a number of years. Thelma and her family grew to love Vicksburg and she was very proud of its heritage and beauty.

