Two Crashes Closes Southbound Lanes Of Highway 6 For Six Hours On Monday Afternoon

Highway 6 was closed for almost 90 minutes Wednesday morning in Robertson County following a single car crash near the Campbell’s Creek bridge between OSR and Hearne. DPS troopers were told a southbound car attempted to make a U-turn when the car went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
Robertson Co, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash on state Highway 6, near Campbells Creek. The preliminary investigation states that at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound and actively fleeing from the Franklin Police Department. The Dodge attempted to make a u-turn, and went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caldwell. Police said a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The victim has not been identified, pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.
A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
While on probation for cattle theft, a Lee County man was once again arrested for selling cattle that weren’t his. Wilbur Eugene Jackson was arrested after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The case began in March when an owner of the Brenham Livestock Auction...
A disturbance call lead to a police pursuit Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:30, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Highway 290 West, in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers met with the subject who was allegedly throwing glass bottles at the business. Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lionel Salgado Jr., 20 of Brenham, left the location and ended up in a pursuit with Brenham Police Department and Washington County units. The pursuit ended near the 5300 block of Highway 105. Salgado was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in.
A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $150,000 dollars. That’s after she was arrested by College Station police on charges of family violence assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Jennifer McQueen is accused of putting a rope or a cord around the neck of a 15 year old and dragging the teenager down a hallway. The arrest report also stated she is accused of hitting the teen with a pair of channel lock plyers and then telling him she hoped she broke his ankle.
A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
Two Navasota men are accused of luring a victim then physically assaulting and robbing him. Navasota Police responded at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, to a residence near the intersection of Universal Street and Courtney Road to reports of an assault. Officers met with the victim who stated he...
City of College Station water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations visits with Scott DeLucia and Bill Oliver on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, June 24 2022. Listen to “City of College Station water resources coordinator Jennifer Nations visits The Infomaniacs, June 24 2022” on Spreaker.
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role...
A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
Two Brazos County jail inmates who are each awaiting four criminal trials have additional charges of assaulting detention officers. 26 year old Dylan Currie of Bryan is accused of poking an eye and spitting at an officer. This is Currie’s third arrest during the 14 months he has been in jail. He has been booked 21 times since March 2013. Currie is awaiting trials on charges of assault, harassment, and retaliation while in jail and before that, burglary of a habitation and criminal trespassing.
This story and interview were done by WTAW News intern Sara Hook. Tailgating at Texas A&M home football games is going to look a little different this season. As a multimillion dollar renovation is being completed in the green space between the Association of Former Students and Koldus buildings, the land rush is being replaced by online reservations.
The Brazos Valley Bombers saw their six-game win streak come to an end Thursday night, falling to the Seguin River Monsters, 6-1. Texas A&M right-hander and A&M Consolidated product Jack Hamilton took the loss in his summer debut, allowing three runs, two earned, in two innings of work. The guys...
