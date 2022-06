KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dozens of people living in and working at the Magic Castle Inn and Suites in Osceola County said they’re being forced out, with hardly any notice. People who have lived at the Magic Castle on US Route 192 in Kissimmee for years told Channel 9 that they just found out on Monday that they have 24 hours to pack up and leave.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO