Most abortions are now illegal in seven states following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday and end all federal protections for abortion. Why it matters: At least 26 Republican-led states in total are expected to ban abortions or heavily restrict access to them in the wake of the ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights organization.

