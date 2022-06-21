ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK 4 News

Code Orange air quality advisory issued for central Arkansas

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235T4B_0gHhJ9YU00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials issued a Code Orange air quality advisory Tuesday effective immediately for central Arkansas.

Under the advisory from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, public agencies, private businesses and the general public are being asked to voluntarily take actions to reduce ground-level ozone formation.

Heat Advisory in AR: What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Steps people can take to reduce ground-level ozone formation include:

  • Refueling their cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m.
  • Avoiding fuel spills and not “topping off” tanks.
  • Carpooling or using mass transit.
  • Combining errands instead of separate vehicle trips.
  • Not driving unnecessarily, especially during peak commuting hours or during the hottest part of the day.

Children, adults, and those with respiratory conditions are asked to limit prolonged outdoor exertion to minimize health risks associated with ozone exposure.

Red Cross offers tips on what to do during a summer heat advisory

Exposure to increased ozone levels can cause the following:

  • Nose, eye, throat and lung irritation.
  • Aggravation to existing conditions and increased potential for illness among people with preexisting respiratory conditions.

This advisory will expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

To see the daily ozone forecast for Arkansas, head to ADEQ.State.AR.US .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

Related
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Fulton County to participate in rural traffic safety program

A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Diesel prices in Arkansas reach new record high, gas price ticks down

Fuel prices across the country are still surging at record levels, and the Natural State is seeing new highs of its own. As of Thursday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas is $5.40, which is a record for the state. The current total is 7 cents higher than the average last week and 17 cents higher than the average a month ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Air Quality#Commuting#Code Orange#State#Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
Kait 8

June 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Another hot day is in store, but with dewpoints in the lower to mid-60s, heat index values will stay below heat advisory criteria. Saturday, however, looks to be the hottest day of the next 8 with temperatures near 100° and heat index values 100° and 107°.
JONESBORO, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
KTLO

Bull Shoals boater finds out hard way about Zebra Mussels

A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
BULL SHOALS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 5,032 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,032 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 4,351 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 718 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
flyfishings.art

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas. But, where arkansas shines is in the cost of housing. We are rated #6 out of 27 top places to live in little rock, ar. September, may and october are the most pleasant months in bella vista, while january and december are the least comfortable months. #10 best places to live in arkansas.walnut valley. Guides pick you up at your houseboat and take you to the best spots to score striped bass.
ARKANSAS STATE
moderncampground.com

Campgrounds on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes Remain Closed

Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
BULL SHOALS, AR
THV11

Community hosts BrunchFest to benefit Arkansas kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people are fans of brunch, and on Saturday hundreds of people gathered at The Hall to attend this year's BrunchFest hosted by The Centers' Emerging Leaders young professionals group. For Melissa Hendricks, foundation director for the Centers for Youth and Families, brunch has been...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor looks to support teachers

Arkansas’s education system greatly depends on our ability to attract and retain teachers. We need to make sure the pay reflects the importance of their job and our respect for their role in shaping the lives of the next generation of leaders. When the pandemic impacted the world, our...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy