Tulsa, OK

Sylvester Stallone Wants a ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Crossover with Kevin Costner

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

Tulsa is a town with a lot of history. Sylvester Stallone is set to star… The post Sylvester Stallone Wants a ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Crossover with Kevin Costner appeared first on...

outsider.com

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Names The One Thing He Requires to Keep Playing John Dutton

Yellowstone lead actor Kevin Costner sat down to discuss all things Westerns, acting, and how long he’ll continue working on the hit series. The longtime Hollywood icon found late career success as the patriarch of the Dutton family in Taylor Sheridan’s hit melodrama for Paramount+. Though he admits that he doesn’t know when or how the show will end, he did give one specific insight about his own future as its star.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven’t seen. Last week, Costner, Hill, and Tim McGraw traveled to London to support the international debut of Paramount+. For married superstars Hill and McGraw, this meant revisiting their brilliant portrayals of 1883’s ancestral Duttons, Margaret and James. For Costner, however, it meant a hefty departure from ongoing Yellowstone Season 5 filming in Montana.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Posts Adorable Video of Her Family’s Summertime Adventures

Though NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah was born in Boston, Massachusetts, she spent the majority of her childhood in Portugal. Nestled on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal is known for its salt air, pristine beaches, stunning countryside, and rich culture. And though Daniela’s current residence in Los Angeles, California, is near the coast as well, nothing quite touches the magic of home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
