Minneapolis, MN

Buxton, Arraez among Twins in All-Star voting race

By Chris Schad
 5 days ago

Buxton is in position to advance while Arraez needs some help.

In the latest round of fan voting, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is in position to compete for a spot at next month's MLB All-Star Game while Luis Arraez is needing some help.

Buxton is the highest voted Twin in the first update, grabbing 403,050 votes to put him in sixth place among American League outfielders. His total puts him in position to advance to the second round of voting where he would battle with the top six vote-getters for a chance to start the All-Star Game.

Aaron Judge (1,512,368 votes) and Mike Trout (1,295,854) currently sit in the first two spots, while Toronto's George Springer (622,063), New York's Giancarlo Stanton (504,537) and Los Angeles' Taylor Ward (497,361) all sit ahead of Buxton. Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (361,591) and Teoscar Hernandez (374,226), Houston's Michael Brantley (278,284) are chasing Buxton for the final spot.

Buxton could also benefit if Judge or Trout is the leading vote-getter in the American League as that would bump either to the starting lineup and send the top seven outfielders to the second phase of voting.

While Buxton is in good shape, Arraez will need a hand to advance to Los Angeles.

Arraez is fourth among AL first basemen, trailing Toronto's Vladmir Guerrero Jr. (947,045 votes), Seattle's Ty France (596,030) and New York's Anthony Rizzo (445,683). With 307.442 votes, Arraez, who leads the majors with a .361 batting average, has some ground to make up before preliminary voting ends June 30. The top two first base vote-getters advance to the final round of voting.

The second phase of voting runs July 5-8 with fans only allowed to vote once. The winners of the second phase will claim a starting spot in the All-Star game with pitchers and reserves announced July 10.

This year's game is set to take place at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.

Comments / 0

 

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

