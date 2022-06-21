ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Albert Abreu Returns to Yankees on Waivers

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtILW_0gHhIdn800

Abreu is back with New York after the Yankees traded him to the Rangers earlier this season for backstop Jose Trevino

Albert Abreu has returned to the Yankees.

Just a few days after the right-hander was designated for assignment by the Royals, New York claimed Abreu off waivers, bringing him back to the organization where he's spent the majority of his professional career.

To make room for Abreu, New York designated right-hander David McKay for assignment. McKay had made only two appearances in a Yankees uniform this season.

The plan for Abreu, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media , is to join the team in New York during their series this weekend against the Astros.

Abreu, 26, has bounced around quite a bit this year. The hard-throwing reliever was a key piece in the trade that sent catcher Jose Trevino from the Rangers to the Yankees, forcing Abreu to pack his bags for Texas.

His stint with the Rangers didn't last too long. He appeared in just seven games for the Rangers, missing a chunk of time on the 15-day injured list (with a left ankle sprain).

Eventually, he was designated for assignment and traded from Texas to Kansas City. He pitched in four games with the Royals before he was DFA'd once more.

All told, Abreu has posted a 3.46 ERA in those 11 outings this year. In his career, dating back to his debut with the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Abreu has a 5.12 career ERA over 41 appearances, all in relief.

New York's trade to acquire Trevino already seemed like a fleece for the Yankees. Trevino has been a revelation in pinstripes, contributing effectively on both sides of the ball in a platoon with Kyle Higashioka. Now, New York gets Abreu back as if he never left. The only player that remains in the Rangers organization from that trade is left-hander Robert Ahlstrom, a former seventh-round pick that's currently pitching for Texas' High-A affiliate.

It's unclear at this point how Abreu factors into the equation in New York's bullpen going forward. With Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loáisiga, Domingo Germán and Zack Britton all working toward their returns from the injured list, any open spots won't be available for too long. Not to mention the fact that several arms—like Ron Marinaccio, Wandy Peralta and more—have done a tremendous job in recent weeks, holding it down in the 'pen.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Aaron Judge Declines Yankees' Settlement Offer: Fans React

Update: It appears there's been a last-minute change of heart. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Judge has unexpectedly accepted the Yankees' settlement offer. It's currently unclear what the final figure is. Judge reportedly wanted around $21 million for the 2022 season. In the midst of his best-ever season in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Buster Olney terrifies Yankees fans with Aaron Judge predictions

Just ahead of the Arbitration That Simply Will Not Get Canceled, Yankees star Aaron Judge is surely doing some thinking. Luckily for the Yanks, all that thinking seems to end with the right/center fielder returning on a mega-deal at the end of the season. But that’s not what ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Jonathan Loáisiga
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rangers#Waivers#Royals#Nj Advance Media
Yardbarker

Angels Manager Comments On A Surprising Demotion

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers made his presence known back in May when he threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, since then he has struggled, and he has seen his ERA go up to 4.66 on the season. The 22-year-old was demoted to Triple-A on Wednesday...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
958
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy