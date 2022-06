There is plenty of excitement ahead in South King County legislative races this election season. In the 30th Legislative District, Democratic incumbent State Rep. Jamila Taylor will be challenged by three Republicans. The primary will advance only the top two, of which Taylor seems likely to be one. The three Republicans will battle it out to see who the other one will be. Although candidate Janis Clark has run before, she has also run in Tacoma and has not scored well in South King County.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO