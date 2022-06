Looking for a great summer read to help you meet your summer reading goal? The Grand County Library District staff would like to offer a few recommendations to help you along. And if you haven’t signed up for our summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, it’s not too late. There’s a program for adults. It’s easy to complete, and you could be entered into a drawing to win a stand-up paddleboard. Stop by your local library to sign up.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO