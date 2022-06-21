‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Will Return With A Supersized Season 7 Premiere This July

Below Deck Mediterranean is poised to navigate summer television into uncharted waters! Get ready for all the naughty yachtie drama you’ve come to know and love in an entirely new setting. For the first time ever, the Below Deck f ranchise will explore the gorgeous coast of Malta in the 163-foot super yacht “Home.” Captain Sandy Yawn and Season 6 favorite deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers are back and supported by a whole new team of yachties.

After navigating some bumpy waters in Season 6, Captain Sandy will be working with a new trio of department heads— Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, and Bosun Raygan Tyler—to ensure smooth sailing. Also joining in on the fun this charter season are Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell. In this season’s explosive trailer, fans were given tantalizing teases of drunken antics, a boatmance between Natasha and Dave, a collision with a buoy, and even a hookup between Kyle and a charter guest!

If you can’t wait to watch the supersized Season 7 premiere on Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo , you’re in luck! Every episode can also be seen on Peacock one week (!) before it airs on Bravo, beginning with the premiere on Monday, July 4. Additionally, landlubbers can catch up on previous seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock right freaking now! There is no excuse not to come aboard.