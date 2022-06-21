ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Not a Single Full-Size Truck Made the Top 10 Most American-Made Car List

By Kristin V. Shaw
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igoaV_0gHhFo2O00 Ford

Cars.com has released its American-Made Index for 2022, showing which vehicles call on the U.S. most for factory jobs, manufacturing plants and parts sourcing. Tesla has once again earned the title of “most American made” with its Model Y , and that’s no shock considering the brand’s massive growth and doubling down on domestic production. What is surprising, though, is that no full-size pickup made the top 10.

This year, only one vehicle with a truck bed is mentioned so high up. It’s built in Lincoln, Alabama, and it’s not a Chevy, Ford, or Ram. It’s the Honda Ridgeline, and it sits at number eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGLsv_0gHhFo2O00
Kristin Shaw

This means U.S.-based truck makers like Ram, Ford and General Motors are currently being overshadowed by their international competitors. Cars.com completes its analysis based on five primary factors: location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions, and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint. Apparently, the Ridgeline meets that criteria better than anything that claims to come from Detroit.

The Ford F-150 is usually assumed to be as American as apple pie, but on this list, it’s in 21st place. Meanwhile, the Ram 1500 is number 45, and the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 have plunged to 93rd and 94th out of 95 ranked vehicles. Factors like the chip shortage have crippled production for several truck companies, possibly forcing them to look elsewhere for parts and labor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467b44_0gHhFo2O00
Ford

The Ford Ranger was number one as recently as 2020 ; in that same year, the Chevrolet Colorado rounded out the top 10 and the GMC Canyon trailed at number 11. One year later, Cars.com ’s 2021 list showed the Tesla Model 3 at the top and the Ford Ranger had plummeted to number 28. The Ranger has since clawed back to number 17, though the Missouri-built GMC Canyon is the highest-ranking truck from an American automaker on the list at number 12.

Other trucks from Detroit’s Big Three, like the Ford Maverick and even some Chevy Silverados, are built in Mexico. Does it matter? To some buyers, yes. And for those watching the journey to U.S. chip independence and the current supply challenges, they may be keeping their eyes on this as automakers shift and adjust.

Nevertheless, if you need a vehicle with a bed and want to buy American, you might consider a Honda.

Got a tip? Send it to tips@thedrive.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Reason Chevrolet Won't Build A New Manual Transmission Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The model may not be as talked about as some of its rivals, but make no mistake, this is not only one of the most stylish rides made by Chevy, but it can beat many of the fastest options on the road. When it comes to these fast and powerful cars, manual transmissions have traditionally been viewed as the choice of real gearheads. Being able to drive a stick shift has always been seen as a badge of courage, but now, thanks to newer technologies, fewer vehicles are being offered with a manual option (via Get Jerry).
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Gmc Sierra#Vehicles#American#Cars Com#Chevy#Canadian#Chevrolet#Gmc Sierra 1500
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Owner Shares Lessons After One Month

Ben Sullins just took delivery of his brand-new Rivian R1T electric truck a month ago. While he's a seasoned EV owner who's been known to do his homework, Ben admits that there was a lot he didn't know about the electric pickup prior to spending some quality time with it. Needless to say, he's learned quite a bit over the course of a month, and now it's time to share it.
HOME & GARDEN
dronedj.com

Jetson ONE flying car makes its first eVTOL commute to work

Awaiting delivery of its first flying cars to customers next year, Swedish electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) company Jetson has given the world a look at what future commutes to work may be like – this time with its CEO strapped in at the commands. Jetson released...
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Pristine Ferrari F40 Gets Ruined At Event

To many, classic Ferraris are considered works of art, and every time one gets destroyed it is the equivalent of a Picasso or Monet being set on fire. This video of a Ferrari F40 crashing in the Swiss Alps is a tragedy that is only bested by Romeo, Juliet, and Hamlet, so we wish we could live in a world free from Ferrari F40 abuse. The heartbreaking accident took place at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen hill climb race in Switzerland as part of Ferrari's global 75th birthday celebration, and according to local reports, the driver and spectators were not injured. The same can't be said for the Ferrari F40 supercar.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy