Local art class explores whimsical art in Joplin

By Andre Louque
 5 days ago

JOPLIN, M0. – Spiva Center for the Arts today hosts a Dadaist art class for 4-States residents.

The class taught by Brooks-Elizabeth Billings explores Dadaism’s exciting history by discovering what it is to create art that is whimsical and expresses nonsense.

Students explored Dada artists throughout time and studied how masters used fibers, collages, mixed media and poetry.

The class costs $100 and runs until June 23rd.

To learn more, click here.

JOPLIN, MO
