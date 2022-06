The Madison Tigers 17-U AAU baseball team traveled to Vernon to take on the CT Fury for a doubleheader in East Shore Travel League action on June 25. The Tigers took defeats in both ends of the set to move to 4-2 on the season. Madison lost 5-2 decision to the Fury in the first game of the doubleheader and then dropped a 7-4 decision in the second contest.

MADISON, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO