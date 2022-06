Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby announced Friday that he is retiring, effective July 30. "I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,'' Osby said.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO