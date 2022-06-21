SUNO adds Bachelors of Nursing program, beginning Fall 2022
By Raeven Poole
wgno.com
5 days ago
Starting in Fall 2022, Southern University at New Orleans will now offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program after being approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. The board said the addition...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sits down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that have immediately gone into effect. Abortion is effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the three abortion clinics in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are now closed.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sef, Peyton, and Brooke talked about what it would be like if you could bring your dog to work. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a St. Roch shooting that left a man wounded Sunday. According to police, an Aggravated Battery by shooting call went out just after 5:10 p.m., for the St. Roch Avenue and North Miro Street. Upon arrival, NOPD...
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
NEW ORLEANS - Families all over New Orleans are spending summer's first days indoors, hoping to escape the heat outside. But it hasn't been easy for Chrishelle Matthews' family. Matthews, who lives in a New Orleans East townhouse development, says her air-conditioning unit has been broken for more than a...
Extreme heat and high humidity will stick for the next several days, as yet another heat wave moves into the eastern U.S. Abundant sunshine will heat things up quickly each afternoon with high temperatures topping out between 96 and 101 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index or “feels like temperatures” will be between 110 and 115 degrees.
**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Harvey, Sunday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at about 4:30, a call came in of gunshots in the 900 block of Manhattan Blvd. near 8th Street. Upon arrival, a man was...
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Algiers.
Police say it happened at about 2:56 a.m. at the intersection of Behrman and Tullis Drive.
Initial reports show an unknown male sustained a single gunshot wound to his…
GONZALES - Police are looking for two women who found someone's debit card and used it to go on a shopping spree. The Gonzales Police Department said the pair found the card at a Murphy's Express on Airline Highway and made purchases at four different stores in the area June 10.
On June 21, Ponchatoula Police, along with Probation and Parole Agents, went to a residence on Weinberger Road in an attempt to locate Landon McRaney, who was wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole. Officers made contact with McRaney inside of the home and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. McRaney was attempting to get to the kitchen table where officers located in plain view a Glock handgun and two bags. The bags contained a glass jar of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 814 pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and multiple pills of 600mg Ibuprofen.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a third was injured in two separate overnight shootings in New Orleans, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, two men were gunned down just before 11 p.m. Tues., June 21 in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street just north of I-10 in New Orleans East. Police say both unidentified victims sustained single gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments / 3