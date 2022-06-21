SUNO adds Bachelors of Nursing program, beginning Fall 2022

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.

