ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

SUNO adds Bachelors of Nursing program, beginning Fall 2022

By Raeven Poole
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in Fall 2022, Southern University at New Orleans will now offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program after being approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. The board said the addition...

wgno.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

Dat Chat: Take Your Dog to Work Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sef, Peyton, and Brooke talked about what it would be like if you could bring your dog to work. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for suspect, motive in St. Roch shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a St. Roch shooting that left a man wounded Sunday. According to police, an Aggravated Battery by shooting call went out just after 5:10 p.m., for the St. Roch Avenue and North Miro Street. Upon arrival, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

RUNAWAY TEEN: Malorie Elise Albert

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Bachelors#Poverty#College#Southern University#Natural Sciences
wgno.com

Excessive Heat Warning for many Friday

Extreme heat and high humidity will stick for the next several days, as yet another heat wave moves into the eastern U.S. Abundant sunshine will heat things up quickly each afternoon with high temperatures topping out between 96 and 101 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index or “feels like temperatures” will be between 110 and 115 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates an Algiers shooting

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Algiers. Police say it happened at about 2:56 a.m. at the intersection of Behrman and Tullis Drive. Initial reports show an unknown male sustained a single gunshot wound to his…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Pair found lost debit card, went on shopping spree in Gonzales

GONZALES - Police are looking for two women who found someone's debit card and used it to go on a shopping spree. The Gonzales Police Department said the pair found the card at a Murphy's Express on Airline Highway and made purchases at four different stores in the area June 10.
L'Observateur

Denham Springs man arrested in Ponchatoula for warrant & other charges

On June 21, Ponchatoula Police, along with Probation and Parole Agents, went to a residence on Weinberger Road in an attempt to locate Landon McRaney, who was wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole. Officers made contact with McRaney inside of the home and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. McRaney was attempting to get to the kitchen table where officers located in plain view a Glock handgun and two bags. The bags contained a glass jar of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 814 pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and multiple pills of 600mg Ibuprofen.
fox8live.com

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a third was injured in two separate overnight shootings in New Orleans, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, two men were gunned down just before 11 p.m. Tues., June 21 in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street just north of I-10 in New Orleans East. Police say both unidentified victims sustained single gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy