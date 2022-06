Friday got off to a “ruff” start for many pet owners. That’s because June 24 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day. Malcom Martin and his dog, Blaze, frequently go to work together at TruStone Financial in Golden Valley. Blaze is a service dog and alerts Martin, who is a Type 1 diabetic if there’s a change in his blood sugar.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO