Kings' Ransom? Knicks Trading For No. 4 Pick in NBA Draft?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 5 days ago

The Knicks are reportedly engaged in a bidding war for Sacramento's pick, but it might take a lot to pry it away.

The New York Knicks want to move up. But at what cost?

The Knicks are, it seems, one of "a large number" of teams inquiring about the Sacramento Kings' first-round pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)/

Sacramento is set to choose fourth overall while the Knicks are stationed seven picks later. The report (via The Ringer's NBA Draft guide ) declares that the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Atlanta Hawks are also among the suitors. Purdue's Jaden Ivey is expected to be the ultimate prize with the fourth pick after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith in the consensus top three.

The Knicks have lingered in trade discussions after the NBA Draft Lottery failed to advance their position. Some have viewed Ivey as a solution to the team's issues at point guard, struggles that Kemba Walker failed to quell after signing a $17 million deal last August.

Any deal with the Kings, a team eager to yank itself out of a streak of 16 consecutive losing seasons (an NBA record), would likely involve both picks and players. The Knicks are set up relatively well in that regard: the team could be looking to unload several contracts expiring in 2023 (i.e. Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Derrick Rose) as well as Julius Randle, who took an undeniable step back after earning a $117 million extension following a run to the 2021 playoffs and the Most Improved Player Award. Such a transaction could also help toward the effort of clearing cap space to land a high-profile free agent, including Dallas' Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks currently own two picks in Thursday's draft, the latter coming in the 42nd overall slot in the second round.

