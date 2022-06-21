ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NFL Fans Noticed Obvious Omission In Rob Gronkowski Retirement Announcement

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Gronkowski followed Tom Brady’s lead once again. The longtime New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and in doing so thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he’s played for the last two seasons, in a lengthy Instagram post. Gronkowski even shared a story...

nesn.com

Boston, MA
