Ben Cathey's extended forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s going to feel a LOT more humid in the coming hours, and really through Monday evening. Dew points are in the middle 60s, soon into the middle 70s in some cases!. As a result, I have bumped up the rain chance Saturday afternoon. About...
The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat. An East Tennessee fertility Doctor fears Tennessee's trigger law outlawing virtually all abortions could have unintended consequences for fertility doctors. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. No deputies or firefighters were injured, according to...
Power restored in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles. Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews restored power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles. Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory. The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night, according to LaFollette Police Department Sgt. Homer Herrell. Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway on Claiborne Road, just past South High Knob, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT news.
No deputies or firefighters were injured, according to a release. THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75 The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat. Dolly Parton visits new HeartSong Lodge & Resort set to open next...
How will Tennessee’s abortion trigger law change care for pregnant women?. If the ruling was overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level. Knoxville fire investigators asking for information on former Hotel Knoxville fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Those that submit...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anti-abortion groups celebrated Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion will become illegal in Tennessee in 30 days, something that several groups and lawmakers have been fighting for since the law passed in 1973. An anti-abortion group known as Hope Beyond Abortion is celebrating...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Tennessee, which passed a trigger ban in 2019. The ruling came more than...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery II spoke on an appeal he filed in the U.S. District Court asking for an emergency motion banning abortion in Tennessee immediately. The move follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. “Most importantly,...
Comments / 0