Tennessee State

Ben Cathey's extended forecast

wvlt.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWRA says there is an increase in snakes across East Tennessee. Here's how to spot...

Much more humid with two solid chances of storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s going to feel a LOT more humid in the coming hours, and really through Monday evening. Dew points are in the middle 60s, soon into the middle 70s in some cases!. As a result, I have bumped up the rain chance Saturday afternoon. About...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Florida murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat. An East Tennessee fertility Doctor fears Tennessee's trigger law outlawing virtually all abortions could have unintended consequences for fertility doctors. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. No deputies or firefighters were injured, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee

Power restored in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles. Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews restored power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles. Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Ole Miss wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory. The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.
OXFORD, MS
State
Tennessee State
Police: Jacksboro man dies after crash in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night, according to LaFollette Police Department Sgt. Homer Herrell. Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway on Claiborne Road, just past South High Knob, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT news.
JACKSBORO, TN
What Roe v. Wade being overturned means for Tennesseans

No deputies or firefighters were injured, according to a release. THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75 The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat. Dolly Parton visits new HeartSong Lodge & Resort set to open next...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee anti-abortion groups celebrate Roe v. Wade decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anti-abortion groups celebrated Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion will become illegal in Tennessee in 30 days, something that several groups and lawmakers have been fighting for since the law passed in 1973. An anti-abortion group known as Hope Beyond Abortion is celebrating...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee leaders, lawmakers respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Tennessee, which passed a trigger ban in 2019. The ruling came more than...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tenn. Attorney General files motion for immediate abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery II spoke on an appeal he filed in the U.S. District Court asking for an emergency motion banning abortion in Tennessee immediately. The move follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. “Most importantly,...
TENNESSEE STATE

