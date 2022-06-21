People at Jan. 6 rally were 'well-behaved,' Trump tells Newsmax

Former President Donald Trump called into Newsmax on Monday to insist that his supporters who rallied in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 were "well-behaved."

Speaking to host Eric Bolling on The Balance , Trump insisted he has "so much proof" that he was the true winner of the 2020 election. He also referred approvingly to the platform adopted Saturday night by the Republican Party of Texas, which includes a declaration that President Biden "was not legitimately elected."

When asked if he was worried the Jan. 6 committee hearings might lead to a Department of Justice investigation against him, Trump said he and his allies "did nothing wrong other than complain about the election."

Trump then went on to argue that the people who made up the crowd on Jan. 6, many of whom later stormed the Capitol, have been unfairly maligned.

"I'm talking about the people that went there and to also listen to speeches. It was the largest group I think that I've ever seen or made a speech to," Trump said. "I've never seen anything like it, and there they were well behaved. So many, so many people. Nobody ever talks about that."