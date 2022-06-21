ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
 5 days ago
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled with a majority of the women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct as he awaits a possible NFL suspension.

The NFL star has been facing 24 lawsuits brought by women who have accused him of misconduct. On Tuesday, Tony Buzbee, an attorney representing the accusers, announced that all but four of the cases have now been settled. The terms of the settlements were not disclosed.

Since March 2021, numerous women have come forward to accuse Watson of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. Most recently, a woman in Texas earlier this month alleged Watson exposed himself to her, touched her between the legs, and repeatedly asked her to have sex during a session, ESPN reported. Days later, another new lawsuit brought by a massage therapist in Houston alleged Watson masturbated in front of her and ejaculated during a massage.

Watson has denied the allegations. The NFL concluded an investigation into Watson earlier this month, and The Associated Press reports that Watson's decision to settle the lawsuits "may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension."

Ashley Solis was the first woman to sue Watson for alleged sexual misconduct, and Buzbee noted Tuesday that her case has not been settled. Praising Solis as a "brave and strong woman," the attorney said that "her story and that of the other three brave women will continue."

