Twisted Golf Experience Puttery Plans Largest-Ever Entertainment Center For Manhattan

Some great news is on its way to Manhattan’s many golf lovers – amateur and pro alike.

Puttery is an exciting new golf concept that offers adults an immersive experience unlike any other. A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with with innovative scoring technology and themed courses, fusing plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails with thrilling new takes on the traditional putting experience.

Puttery belongs to parent company Drive Shack Inc , and was originally established in 2021 in Dallas. The first Puttery featured four wildly creative 9-hole courses on two floors, including a rooftop course and multiple bars. The initiative is supported by investment from professional golfer Rory McIlroy , who owns a 10% share of the concept. McIlroy said of the investment in a statement that “Puttery is an immersive, unique and one-of-a-kind entertainment golf experience – it is an exciting and logical partnership for me and my investment team.”

Most recently, Puttery launched their latest location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, the team will be bringing the creative concept to New York, where they plan to establish the largest Puttery built to date. The new Puttery is slated to open at 446 West 14th Street , only steps away from the Highline. The area was previously home to The Woodstock NYC , a popular 1960’s themed pizza restaurant and cocktail bar.

The New York Puttery will offer a staggering 26,000 square feet of space as well as multiple bars, including a swanky rooftop lounge on the western edge of Manhattan. Puttery is reserved for guests aged 21 an older, and will feature a robust food and beverage program that will offer guests top-of-the-line pizza, burgers, salads and other appetizers alongside delicious, craft cocktails. Of course, the new entertainment center will also feature Putter’s signature themed courses, which are designed to be a visceral, intricately detailed experience that transports guests to a wholly unexpected location. New Yorkers have never seen putting quite like this before, and it remains to be seen what kind of inventive new themes the team has cooked up for New York.

Drive Shack CEO Hana Khouri said in a statement that “New York City is synonymous with innovation, which is at the center of our company’s DNA. By bringing something fresh and unexpected to the area, we are excited to maintain our momentum as one of the top innovators in golf-related leisure and entertainment systems.” The New York entertainment center is currently listed as “Coming Soon,” as an official opening date has not yet been established. Additionally, another location is slated to open up in DC in the near future. For more information on all things Puttery, you can follow the brand’s Instagram for future updates as well as cool photos of Puttery’s creative new courses.

