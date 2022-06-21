Summer House on the Lake to Open in Disney Springs

With locations in Chicago and Maryland, Summer House will open a new location called “Summer House on the Lake” in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Expect to find the new concept at 1498 Buena Vista Dr, in the former space of Bongo’s Cuban Cuisine.

The project is headed to the area by way of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, which is led by President of R.J. Melman.

“Lettuce Entertain You is thrilled to be working with Disney to bring Summer House to Disney Springs,” said Melman in a release. “Disney is a company we’ve long admired and we’re excited about this upcoming project.”

According to the release, we can expect to see the new restaurant sometime in 2023.

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants is an independent, family-owned restaurant group based in Chicago that owns, manages and licenses more than 110 establishments in Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, California, Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram for future updates.

